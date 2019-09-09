Movies

Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan in biopic titled ‘Prithviraj’

Akshay Kumar. File

The film, to be produced by Yash Raj Films, is set to release on Diwali 2020

On his 52nd birthday, actor Akshay Kumar announced his new project, a biopic on Samrat Prithiviraj Chauhan. Titled Prithviraj, the movie will be directed by filmmaker Chandraparaksh Dwivedi.

Yash Raj Films is producing the project.

Akshay said playing “one of the most fearless and courageous kings of India, Prithviraj Chauhan” is an honour for him.

“As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalize what they did to propagate the values that Indians lived by. Prithviraj is our attempt to bring to light his valour and daredevilry,” he said in a statement.

“Prithviraj was the only person standing in front of a merciless nemesis and the bravery he showed, made him a true Indian hero, an inspiration for generations and a legend. So this announcement coming on my birthday has indeed made it more special for me,” the actor said.

 

Prithviraj will release worldwide on Diwali 2020.

Akshay had earlier featured in Kesari, a period drama revolving around Battle of Saragarhi, which chronicled a battle between 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikhs of the British Indian Army and 6,000-10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897.

