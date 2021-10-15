Movies

Akshay Kumar to play Major General Ian Cardozo in Aanand L Rai-produced ‘Gorkha’

Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Friday announced their third collaboration “Gorkha”, a film based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, the legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles).

Kumar will be essaying the role of the Indian Army veteran who fought in the wars of 1962, 1965, and most notably in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan will be directing the movie with Rai producing through his banner Colour Yellow Productions.

“Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film,” Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Rai, who has worked with Kumar on his directorial ventures “Atrangi Re” and “Raksha Bandhan”, said he was honoured to bring the story of the war hero on screen.

“We are honoured to bring the story of a legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo whose name goes down in history for his immense courage in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. I am also excited to work with Akshay sir again for the third time,” he said in a statement.

Producer Himanshu Sharma added: “We hope to honour Major General Ian Cardozo in this film which will inspire many. Looking forward to this really special journey.” Cardozo, the recipient of the Sena Medal (he was India’s first) and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, said his story reflects the values and spirit of every Indian Army officer.

“I feel honoured for this story to be told on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war. It commemorates the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces of India. I look forward to working with Anand & Akshay as they bring this to life. This story reflects the values and spirit of every officer of the Indian Army,” he said.

“Gorkha” will be presented by Kumar and Colour Yellow Productions in association with Cape of Good Films.


