Akshay Kumar to play late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in new film

November 16, 2022 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

The actor said this in response to Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi's Twitter post, in which he remembered Gill on the 33rd anniversary of the country's "first coal mine rescue mission"

PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Mahesh Manjrekar during a promotional event for the film ‘Veer Daudale Saat’, in Mumbai | Photo Credit: -

Akshay Kumar on Wednesday said he is set to play mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who had rescued 64 miners from a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989, in an upcoming movie.

The actor said this in response to Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi's Twitter post, in which he remembered Gill on the 33rd anniversary of the country's "first coal mine rescue mission".

ADVERTISEMENT

"Grateful to you @JoshiPralhad ji, for recalling India's first coal mine rescue mission - this day 33yrs ago. It's an honour for me to play #SardarJaswantSinghGill in a film. It's a story like no other! @easterncoal (sic)," Akshay wrote on the microblogging site.

A resident of Amritsar, Gill had received several awards for his act of bravery in 1989. He had volunteered and saved the lives of 64 people from a flooded mine in Raniganj area of West Bengal. Gill died in 2019 at the age of 80.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The untitled Hindi film is produced by Pooja Entertainment. Tinu Suresh Desai, who helmed "Rustom" also starring Akshay, is reportedly attached to direct the project.

"Grateful to #PralhadJoshi ji for remembering him today. The mightiest heroes are the ones that remain grounded, but this one went further below to save the lives of many! "With a lot of pride, we bring to you the heroic act of IND's 1st Coalmine Rescue by late #SardarJaswantSinghGill (sic)," the production banner said in a tweet.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  4. Mutual benefit: On India-U.S. cooperation on trade
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

Earlier, this month Akshay had announced he will play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahesh Manjrekar's Marathi film "Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat".

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US