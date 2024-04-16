ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay Kumar to make Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

April 16, 2024 01:42 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

The film also stars Mohanlal, Prabhas, Mohan Babu, Nayanthara, Sarath Kumar, Brahmanandam, Preity Mukhundhan, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi among others

The Hindu Bureau

Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar and Vishnu Manchu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has joined the cast of Telugu star Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming pan-Indian action movie, Kannappa. The film, which also stars Mohanlal, Prabhas and Nayanthara, will mark Akshay’s debut in Telugu cinema.

According to a statement from the makers, Akshay is set to join the film’s shooting schedule in Hyderabad, “to capture crucial scenes, including a significant portion of the film’s climax.”

Speaking about Akshay’s casting, lead star Vishnu said in a statement, “It is thrilling to be shooting with Akshay Sir. We will kick off the film’s climax together. To have an actor of his mettle joining us is a huge honour. His addition makes Kannappa a truly Pan-Indian film.”

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ movie review: Akshay and Tiger jest and joust in this loud and clear mass entertainer

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa features Vishnu as Bhakta Kannappa, an atheist and fearless warrior who became a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. A legendary figure in Telugu folklore, Kannappa became a devotee of lord Shiva and plucked out his eye as an offering to the Hindu deity.

