Akshay Kumar to make Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has joined the cast of Telugu star Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming pan-Indian action movie, Kannappa. The film, which also stars Mohanlal, Prabhas and Nayanthara, will mark Akshay’s debut in Telugu cinema.

According to a statement from the makers, Akshay is set to join the film’s shooting schedule in Hyderabad, “to capture crucial scenes, including a significant portion of the film’s climax.”

Speaking about Akshay’s casting, lead star Vishnu said in a statement, “It is thrilling to be shooting with Akshay Sir. We will kick off the film’s climax together. To have an actor of his mettle joining us is a huge honour. His addition makes Kannappa a truly Pan-Indian film.”

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa features Vishnu as Bhakta Kannappa, an atheist and fearless warrior who became a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. A legendary figure in Telugu folklore, Kannappa became a devotee of lord Shiva and plucked out his eye as an offering to the Hindu deity.

A previously released first look of the film featured Vishnu as a bow-and-arrow-wielding man emerging out of a waterfall. Kannappa also stars Mohan Babu, Sarath Kumar, Brahmanandam, Preity Mukhundhan, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi.

Produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, the film boasts an impressive line-up of technicians, including renowned Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, action director Kecha Khamphakdee, and dance maestro Prabhu Deva.

