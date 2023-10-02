ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay Kumar to headline aerial action film ‘Sky Force’, teaser and release date out

October 02, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

Backdropped on the Indo-Pakistan Air War of 1965, the film will capture the bravery and patriotism of the Indian Air Force fighters involved in India’s ‘first and deadliest’ airstrike against Pakistan

The Hindu Bureau

Starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, ‘Sky Force’ will release on October 2, 2024

Actor Akshay Kumar is collaborating with Maddock Films and Jio Studios for an aerial combat film titled Sky Force. Backdropped on the Indo-Pakistan Air War of 1965, the film will capture the bravery and patriotism of the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighters involved in India’s ‘first and deadliest’ airstrike against Pakistan.

The film’s announcement teaser was released on occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and the birth anniversary of former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, during whose tenure the film is set.

The 56-second teaser begins with a voice identified as Muhammad Ayub Khan, the then-President of Pakistan, issuing threats against India. We then see a clip of Lal Bahadur Shastri rebuffing Pakistan’s aggression and promising a befitting response.

Sky Force is co-directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Anil Kapur. Akshay Kumar will star alongside debutant Veer Pahariya in the large-scale film. It will release theatrically on October 2 in 2024.

