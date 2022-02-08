Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff team up for action movie ‘BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan’

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

The Vashu Bhagnani-produced film is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda’s 1998 movie

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are set to star in the actioner “BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan”, to be directed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

The Vashu Bhagnani-produced film is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda’s 1998 movie “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, which was directed byDavid Dhawan.

The new film, which will kickstart an action franchise, will release in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, on Christmas 2023.

It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar, who has also written the movie.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani said he is excited to present the film to a “new generation of audience”.

“It’s a film very close to my heart as it brought together two legends Amit ji and Govinda and was directed by my favourite Davidji. It is heartening to see my Chote Miyan Jackky recreate that magic along with Ali Abbas Zafar who has a brilliant vision for the film.

“I am so humbled to have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff be our Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan for a new generation of audiences in 2023,” the producer said in a statement.

Kumar and Shroff, who have teamed up for the first time, took to Twitter and shared an announcement video, which featured them in an action sequence.

“The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action! @iTIGERSHROFF #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Christmas 2023,” tweeted Akshay.

Shroff posted, “Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade @akshaykumar toh khiladiyo ki tarah dikhaye heropanti? So excited to present to you all, the biggest action entertainer ever #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan” “BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan” will be presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with Zafar’s AAZ films.