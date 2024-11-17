Akshay Kumar teases fans with 'Hera Pheri 3' update at media summit

Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri hold a special place in Bollywood as timeless comedy classics. Known for their hilarious dialogues and the unbeatable chemistry between Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, the films have garnered a massive fan base over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay Kumar finally shared an update on Hera Pheri 3. He quipped, “We’re just making Welcome at the moment, and as soon as producer’s ki hera pheri khatam ho jaye, woh phir hera pheri shuru kar denge! Just joking.” Adding on a more serious note, he said, “I think by next year we’ll start it.”

Earlier this month, fans were delighted when Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. The Hera Pheri trio, who played Raju, Shyam, and Baburao in the series, were seen smiling and waving at paparazzi. The videos quickly went viral, sparking excitement among fans who have long hoped for another installment of the beloved series.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri was released in 2000, featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in lead roles. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, directed by the late Neeraj Vora, hit the screens in 2006 and included Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav, and Rimi Sen in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently seen in Singham Again, which released this Diwali. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. The Singham franchise, which began with Singham (2011) and continued with Singham Returns (2014), has been a box-office success.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.