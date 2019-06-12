Movies

Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’ release date advanced to avert clash with ‘Inshallah’

Akshay Kumar in ‘Sooryavanshi’

Akshay Kumar in ‘Sooryavanshi’   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘Inshallah’ starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The release date of Sooryavanshi has been preponed to avoid a box office clash with Inshallah, featuring Salman Khan, the makers of the Akshay Kumar-starrer announced on Wednesday.

Inshallah and Sooryavanshi were all set to lock horns at the box office on Eid 2020 but now the Rohit Shetty directorial will arrive in theatres on March 27.

Sooryavanshi producer Karan Johar shared the news on Twitter.

“The ultimate Khiladi and the blockbuster director are arriving on 27th March, 2020 with #Sooryavanshi! Special love to @BeingSalmanKhan!” Johar tweeted.

Salman also took to the microblogging site to confirm the news and shared his photo with Rohit.

“I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it...@itsrohitshetty. ‘Sooryavanshi’ releasing on 27th March, 2020?’,” the Bharat star tweeted.

Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Inshallah will see Salman paired opposite Alia Bhatt. The film will release on Eid 2020.

