ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday team up for Sankaran Nair’s biopic

Published - October 18, 2024 01:13 pm IST

The film, a biopic on C Sankaran Nair, is inspired by real-life events and adapted from the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’

The Hindu Bureau

R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced in June 2021 that the banner’s new project would be the biopic of Indian lawyer and statesman C Sankaran Nair. A post on the banner’s Instagram from 2021 reads, “This film unravels the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Sankaran Nair’s bravery ignited the freedom struggle across the country and is a testament to the power of fighting for the truth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A Keralite who kept the Jallianwala Bagh fight alive

The film is finally taking off now and it will star Akshay Kumar along with R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. Sharing the news, the production banner’s social media page also confirmed that the film will is set for release on March 14, 2025. 

The film, a biopic on C Sankaran Nair, is inspired by real-life events and adapted from the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’. The book is written by Raghu Palat, the great-grandson of Sankaran Nair, and his wife Pushpa Palat.

Ananya Panday interview: On ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and how it represents her generation

An official note read, “The untitled film on the shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India’s top barrister C Sankaran Nair to fight an unprecedented battle against the British Empire.” Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is expected to be a courtroom drama with Akshay playing the role of Nair.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Akshay has films like Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, Sky Force and a guest appearance in Singham Again coming up. Dharma Productions’ upcoming projects include Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, and an untitled project by Sandeep Modi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US