GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday team up for Sankaran Nair’s biopic

The film, a biopic on C Sankaran Nair, is inspired by real-life events and adapted from the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’

Published - October 18, 2024 01:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday

R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced in June 2021 that the banner’s new project would be the biopic of Indian lawyer and statesman C Sankaran Nair. A post on the banner’s Instagram from 2021 reads, “This film unravels the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Sankaran Nair’s bravery ignited the freedom struggle across the country and is a testament to the power of fighting for the truth.”

A Keralite who kept the Jallianwala Bagh fight alive

The film is finally taking off now and it will star Akshay Kumar along with R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. Sharing the news, the production banner’s social media page also confirmed that the film will is set for release on March 14, 2025. 

The film, a biopic on C Sankaran Nair, is inspired by real-life events and adapted from the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’. The book is written by Raghu Palat, the great-grandson of Sankaran Nair, and his wife Pushpa Palat.

Ananya Panday interview: On ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and how it represents her generation

An official note read, “The untitled film on the shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India’s top barrister C Sankaran Nair to fight an unprecedented battle against the British Empire.” Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is expected to be a courtroom drama with Akshay playing the role of Nair.

Meanwhile, Akshay has films like Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, Sky Force and a guest appearance in Singham Again coming up. Dharma Productions’ upcoming projects include Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, and an untitled project by Sandeep Modi.

Published - October 18, 2024 01:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.