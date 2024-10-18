Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday team up for Sankaran Nair’s biopic

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced in June 2021 that the banner’s new project would be the biopic of Indian lawyer and statesman C Sankaran Nair. A post on the banner’s Instagram from 2021 reads, “This film unravels the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Sankaran Nair’s bravery ignited the freedom struggle across the country and is a testament to the power of fighting for the truth.”

The film is finally taking off now and it will star Akshay Kumar along with R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. Sharing the news, the production banner’s social media page also confirmed that the film will is set for release on March 14, 2025.

The film, a biopic on C Sankaran Nair, is inspired by real-life events and adapted from the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’. The book is written by Raghu Palat, the great-grandson of Sankaran Nair, and his wife Pushpa Palat.

An official note read, “The untitled film on the shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India’s top barrister C Sankaran Nair to fight an unprecedented battle against the British Empire.” Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is expected to be a courtroom drama with Akshay playing the role of Nair.

Meanwhile, Akshay has films like Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, Sky Force and a guest appearance in Singham Again coming up. Dharma Productions’ upcoming projects include Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, and an untitled project by Sandeep Modi.