Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'Oh My God 2' gets a release date

June 09, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

Oh My God 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, will be released in theatres on August 11, the makers announced Friday. Viacom18 Studios shared the release date of the film on Twitter.

"The date is locked! #OMG2 releasing in theatres on August 11, 2023. See you there!" the post read. Filmmaker Amit Rai, known for the 2010 critically-acclaimed movie Road To Sangam, has written and directed the movie. Samrat Prithviraj director Chandraprakash Dwivedi is attached to the project as creative producer, while Amalendu Chaudhary is on board as cinematographer.

The first Oh My God movie, which released in 2012, was directed by Umesh Shukla and featured Paresh Rawal in the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar. Oh My God 2 is produced by Cape of Good Films, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde.

