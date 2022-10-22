Akshay Kumar on ‘Ram Setu’ anthem: ‘Jai Shree Ram’ is our Diwali gift to the audience

‘Ram Setu’ is slated to hit screens on October 25

‘Ram Setu’ is slated to hit screens on October 25

Jai Shree Ram, the anthem of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming adventure film Ram Setu was released by the makers during a special event in Mumbai on Thursday. With music and vocals from Vikram Montrose, the song has lyrics penned by Shekhar Astitwa.

Director Abhishek Sharma thanked Akshay for his kindness. “In 2020, during the pandemic, the idea of a film on Ram Setu came to me and I wrote a basic storyline on it. I called up Akshay sir and narrated the story, and he was excited as well. Upon his request, I sent a full-fledged screenplay, and Akshay sir along with Vikram sir (producer Vikram Malhotra) gave some inputs as well. That’s how this project came to be,” said Abhishek at the event.

Akshay said that the Jai Sree Ram song is the team’s Deepavali gift to the audience. “In just under 2 minutes and 15 seconds, the song will encapsulate everything we have tried to convey through the film. It’s a song that gives out a lot of positivity,” he added, before singing the track, as the karaoke version played in the background.

Ram Setu revolves around an atheist archaeologist-turned-believer, Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the Ram Setu bridge before evil forces destroy it. Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev also play pivotal roles in the film.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 25, and will clash with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s comedy Thank God. Following the film’s theatrical release, Ram Setu will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members.

The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer. The film will be distributed worldwide in theatres by Zee Studios.

Meanwhile, Akshay will be also seen in director Raj Mehta’s next Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the lead roles. He also has an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru co-starring Radhika Madan, Anand L Rai’s Gorkha, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff in the pipeline.