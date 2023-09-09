ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay Kumar announces ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ on 56th birthday

September 09, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Disha Patani among others

PTI

Akshay Kumar in  ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

Akshay Kumar will be returning to the "Welcome" movie franchise with a third part, to be directed by Ahmed Khan.

Akshay announced the project on X, formerly known as Twitter, on the occasion of his 56th birthday.

"Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (Have given myself and all of you a birthday gift today). If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle," the actor wrote alongside a clip featuring the ensemble cast performing a cappella.

ALSO READ
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mission Raniganj’ to release on October 6

The film, titled "Welcome To The Jungle", also stars Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kiku Sharada and Krushna Abhishek. Singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh round out the cast.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie, presented by Jio Studios in association with AA Nadiadwala, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah. It is scheduled to be released in the theatres on December 20, 2024.

ALSO READ
‘Jawan’ movie review: Shah Rukh Khan is spectacular in Atlee’s socially-charged thriller

The first film in the franchise, "Welcome", released in 2007 and the second movie,"Welcome Back", came out in 2015. Both the movies were directed by Anees Bazmee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hindi cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US