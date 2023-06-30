ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay Kumar announces ‘Housefull 5’

June 30, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the fifth instalment to the successful comedy franchise will release in theatres on Diwali 2024

PTI

Akshay Kumar is reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the new ‘Housefull’ film

Actor Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the fifth instalment of his comedy franchise Housefull.

Tarun Mansukhani, known for movies Dostana and Drive, will direct Housefull 5, which will be released in theatres on Diwali 2024.

Along with Kumar, actor Riteish Deshmukh will also return for the fifth chapter, to be produced by producer Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

"Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!" Kumar posted on his social media handles.

The franchise started with 2010's Housefull, which was followed by three sequels -- Housefull 2 (2012), Housefull 3 (2016) and Housefull 4 (2019).

