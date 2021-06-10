Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar reunite for ‘Rakshabandhan’

The team of ‘Rakshabandhan’

10 June 2021 12:33 IST

The film is directed by Aanand L Rai, and written by Rai’s longtime collaborator and National Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma

Akshay Kumar on Wednesday announced that Bhumi Pednekar is set to star alongside him in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming feature film “Rakshabandhan”.

The actor duo has previously collaborated on movies like “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” (2017) and Pednekar-starrer “Durgamati”, on which Kumar served as co-producer.

“When you are happy, it shows. And indeed we are... To have @bhumipednekar onboard #RakshaBandhan,” Kumar wrote on Twitter alongside a picture with Pednekar and Rai.

The film is written by Rai’s longtime collaborator and National Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, known for “Zero”, “Raanjhanaa” and the “Tanu Weds Manu” franchise.

“Rakshabandhan” is described as a special tale which celebrates “relationships in the most beautiful way”.

The film will be Kumar’s second collaboration with Rai, after “Atrangi Re”, which features Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Pednekar was last seen in films like “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare” and “Durgamati”, both of which released last year.

“Rakshabandhan” is presented by Kumar’s sister, Alka Bhatia and Rai. The film is backed by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films.