Akshara Haasan’s next will capture ‘essence of the female gaze’

‘Kadaram Kondan’ actor teams up with director Raja Ramamurthy for this project

Akshara Haasan debuted in the film industry in 2015 with Shamitabh and has since then, done a few films, prominent among them being Ajith’s ‘Vivegam’ and Vikram’s ‘Kadaram Kondaan’.

This year, she is taking a big step forward. She will soon be seen in an original feature film with a female-centric theme. The film is written and directed by Raja Ramamurthy, who earlier shot to fame for his web series titled ‘America Mappillai’ on ZEE5.

In a press statement, Raja states, “The story revolves around a girl from a conservative family who is in that awkward stage between being a curious teenager and a smart woman. This is a female-centric film in the truest sense not just because of its concept but because the cast and crew are predominantly women; this was a conscious decision to capture the essence of the ‘female gaze’.”

This project will be produced by Trend Loud, who have produced more than 15 web series for leading OTT platforms. The first look of the film will be released on September 14.