Akon, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth at Anant Ambani-Radhika pre-wedding bash

March 04, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

A star-studded affair unfolded in Jamnagar as Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, south Indian sensation Rajinikanth, and Senegalese-American singer Akon joined the glitzy pre-wedding festivities of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The three-day extravaganza, which commenced on March 1, witnessed a glamorous guest list from the realms of entertainment, industry, politics, and sports converging at the opulent celebration in the coastal city.

The grand affair, hosted in Jamnagar near the world's largest refinery owned by Reliance Industries, marked a grand prelude to the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12.

At the celebratory event, images showcasing Anant's childhood moments with his family were projected on massive screens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the snapshots, the billionaire father was captured engaging in playful activities with his children, joyfully carrying them on his shoulders, showcasing a tender side seldom seen by the public eye.

Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan came on the final day along with Sanjay Dutt, who was spotted wearing a pink short kurta and brown cargo pants.

Notable figures such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, along with business leaders like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Gautam Adani, N Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Ajay Piramal were among the distinguished guests who graced the occasion.

The festivities were kicked off with a spectacular performance by international music sensation Rihanna, setting the tone for the star-studded celebrations.

The pre-wedding event boasted a blend of cultural extravagance and glamour, culminating in a memorable event that united luminaries from various spheres.

The celebrations featured themed days like 'An Evening in Everland,' 'A Walk on the Wildside,' and 'Mela Rouge,' culminating in a mix of cultural activities and elegant gatherings.

Ultra-luxury tents were set up to accommodate guests, including international business tycoons and top cricketers, ensuring a lavish experience for all attendees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.