Akhil Akkineni to work with ‘Sye Raa’ director Surender Reddy in his next

Akhil Akkineni

09 September 2020 13:32 IST

The actor, son of superstar Nagarjuna, was last seen on the big screen in 2019’s romantic comedy ‘Mr Majnu’

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni on Wednesday announced that he is set to collaborate with filmmaker Surender Reddy for his next feature which he would start filming soon. Reddy has helmed blockbusters like “Kick” (2009), “Dhruva” (2016) and last year’s “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy”, featuring Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi.

The new film, which would mark Akkineni’s fifth movie since his debut in 2015, would be Reddy and the 26-year-old actor’s first collaboration.

Ramabrahmam Sunkara’ AK Entertainments and Reddy’s Surrender2cinema will produce the feature.

“It’s time! Announcing my next with @DirSurender and @AnilSunkara1. This one is extremely special to me. Fully pumped to start soon. Energy all the way @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl #Akhil5,” the actor tweeted.

The film’s story is penned by Vakkantham Vamsi. Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are attached as co-producers while Kishore Garikapati will be the executive producer on the project.

Other cast and crew details are awaited.

Akkineni, son of superstar Nagarjuna, was last seen on the big screen in 2019’s romantic comedy “Mr Majnu”.