‘Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam’: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next with Boyapati Sreenu launched

We had previously reported that Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna is reuniting with director Boyapati Sreenu for the fourth time. Today (October 12, 2024), the film, a sequel to 2021’s Akhandatitled Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam, went on floors with a pooja ceremony.

The makers announced the news with a title theme track, composed by the film’s music director S Thaman.

A BTS of the first shot of the film was also unveiled.

Akhanda, a masala entertainer, featured Balakrishna in dual roles, as a demi-God with superhuman powers, and as a good samaritan who vows to eradicate factionalism. The film, though opening to mixed reviews, turned out to be successful at the box office.

Details regarding the plot and the sequel’s cast are yet to be announced. Notably, this is the fourth reunion between Balakrishna and Sreenu after Simha (2010), Legend (2014) and Akhanda (2021).

Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam has cinematography by C Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae, and editing by Tammiraju. Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta are producing BB 4 under their banner 14 Reels Plus and Tejeswini Nandamuri presents the film.