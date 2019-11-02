‘Akashaganga 2’ movie review: Clichéd scares and shoddy VFX make this a boring Halloween party

There was a time when white chiffons and eerie music could whip up the mood, and the paranormal mayhem where evil forces are on the prowl. But in the post-Conjuring era, you need to reinvent the genre in every possible way to deliver a first-rate horror thriller, something that is capable of slowly pulling you into its creepy cortex. You need a faultless storyline and some fairy-tale appeal to build that ‘gotcha’ moment... and that’s exactly where Vinayan’s Akashaganga 2 fails. The film backtracks to the terrain of over-familiarity, the medley of chiller cliches and shoddy VFX turning it into more of a boring Halloween party.

We see that the vengeful spirit Ganga who wrecked havoc in the first part is back, accidentally set free by the heroine Arathi, a medical student. She has been targeting Arathi’s family for generations and now she has set her eyes on the girl. Arathi, an atheist who toys with terms like ideology and dialectical materialism, is now left with a single choice: surrendering before an entire pantheon of Hindu gods, both good and bad.

Akashaganga 2 Director: Vinayan

Duration: 2.2 hours

Cast: Veena Nair, Ramya Krishnan, Vishnu Vinay

In Akashaganga 2, Vinayan attempts a horror film with zero mystery. The ghost of Ganga, the maid who was burnt alive, sashays down the long corridors and dark stairways of the kovilakam in her signature white sari. She slams doors, stalks victims, moves rocking chairs, plays with the fuse box and melts into thin air. In short, she follows every trick of the yakshi manual to a tee and since Vinayan’s ghosts are only interested in haunting upper-class mansions, she has enough room to demonstrate her skills. We also find that this time she has recruited a handful of zombies, including a screaming cadaver. But Ganga and her allies simply fail to bring you to the edge of your seat as the fear factor is nearly nil in the film. Another parallel track has Ramya Krishnan playing the silk-and-gold-clad devi of an ashram practising black magic. Though she heightens your anxiety for a moment, her story remains under-explored till the end.

Veena Nair, who plays Arathi, mainly resorts to channelling her inner Nagavally. Apart from looking lovely in night dresses and shouting her lungs out, her character doesn’t demand much. The supporting cast, who is simply supplied with some lewd lines and situations, hardly leave any impression. The sound design by Bijibal is another letdown, though it alone can never salvage the film. It turns unintentionally funny at times, especially when the ghost switches to animal groans that were more suited for Pulimurugan 2.

Watch Akashaganga 2 if you are into the habit of watching ghost films, just for the sake of it.