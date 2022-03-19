‘AK 62’: Ajith teams up with Vignesh Shivan
The film is being produced by Lyca, and has music by Anirudh Ravichander
Ajith’s film with director Vignesh Shivan has been launched as AK 62.
Expected to be an actioner, the film is being produced by Lyca, and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The shooting will begin at the end of 2022 with a mid-2023 release in mind, and Nayanthara is expected to come on board as the female lead.
News is still awaited on Ajith’s 61st film, for which he teams up again with director H Vinoth for the third time, after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.
Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan has the rom-com Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, releasing next in April 2022.
