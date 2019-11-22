Ajmal Amir on playing Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu’

Ajmal Amir is a Chief Minister, once again. “It is my third role as a CM,” chuckles the actor. In his upcoming Telugu release, Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu, Ajmal enacts Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), the film is slated to release on November 29.

Ajmal had played the CM in blockbuster Tamil flick, Ko, which was also dubbed into Telugu as Rangam, and another Telugu movie, Prabhanjanam. While both Ko and Prabhanjanam had him as an ambitious youth making it big in the political arena, Ajmal says that Kamma Rajyam.... is different since he is playing a real-life character.

Ajmal Amir in ‘Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Ever since the trailer was released, bouquets and brickbats have been coming from all quarters, as the film is about the political drama in the state, with Jagan and the Leader of Opposition, N Chandrababu Naidu locking horns.

“The film starts with Jagan taking oath as the Chief Minister. How his opponents try to hobble him is one of the threads in the film. Although the film is about the political situation in the state, there are fictionalised portions also,” says Ajmal.

In the character

This is his fourth Telugu film and Ajmal says that he worked hard to play Jagan. “I watched a lot of his videos to understand how he speaks, his body language, his mannerisms… I didn’t work out for three months; I changed my hairstyle. But I have tried not to imitate him. People are talking about the similarities between us and that’s very encouraging. The director was also appreciative of the effort,” he says.

Sharing his experience of working with RGV, Ajmal says that the latter is a passionate and focussed filmmaker. “He goes by his convictions and is not bothered about what others would say. He wants his films to create an impact and works really hard towards that,” says Ajmal.

A medical doctor, Ajmal adds that the project is more like a comeback movie for him. “I had moved to London to complete my post graduation in orthopaedics because my family wanted me to. However, soon I realised that my heart was in films and came back without completing the course,” he says. He will next be seen in Tamil-Telugu bilingual, Second Show, a “horror thriller, which will also be dubbed into Sinhalese language.”

Ajmal Amir | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The actor who debuted in Malayalam as a romantic hero, in Pranayakalam (2007) found his footing in Tamil with many negative characters in Anjaathe, Ko and Iravukku Aayiram Kangal. “I was lucky to have not been typecast,” says Ajmal.

He hasn’t done any major roles in Malayalam since 2015 and was last seen in guest roles in Loham and Two Countries. “I did those roles because I don’t want to lose touch with Malayalam,” he says. His upcoming Malayalam release is Suresh Unnithan’s horror movie, Kshanam. A romantic movie is also in the offing.

“I am happy with how my career has shaped up. Right now I am ready to do films in any language, provided the subject is good,” he signs off.