Ajith’s ‘Viswasam’, Jayam Ravi’s ‘Comali’ to re-release in Malaysia

Ajith in ‘Viswasam’

08 July 2020 13:14 IST

On July 9, cinema screens across Malaysia have organised a free screening of both films as they open after months of lockdown

Though cinema halls in India, and specifically Tamil Nadu remain closed due to the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, several other countries such as Malaysia, Dubai, Germany, etc have re-opened theatres and begun to welcome audiences back.

With new releases such as Vijay’s Master and Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru held back, popular films from 2019 such as Ajith’s Viswasam and Jayam Ravi’s Comali are now being re-released in order to begin operations.

On July 9, Lotus Five Star (LFS) cinema screens across Malaysia have organised a free screening of both films.

The official Twitter handle of Lotus Five Star posted, "Here's #LotusFiveStar reopening movies with FREE Screening as we welcome you all back to our #LFSCinemas. Once again Thala #Ajith's Viswasam and #JayamRavi's Comali going to entertain all of us again (sic)."

Family drama-thriller Viswasam, directed by Siruthai Siva, stars Ajith and Nayanthara, and was a massive success for ‘Thala’. Comali is a comedy directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, and features Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal, which was also a huge hit.