Ajith’s ‘Valimai,’ Vijay’s ‘Master’ most-tweeted Indian hashtags of 2021 so far

Ajith in ‘Valimai’ and Vijay in ‘Master’

23 August 2021 11:38 IST

The two Tamil films dominated Twitter trends in India during the first half of 2021, with ‘#COVID19’ also in the top 10

Two Tamil films — Ajith’s Valimai and Vijay’s Master — dominated Twitter trends in India during the first half of 2021.

#Valimai and #Master are the most-tweeted hashtags in the country from January 1 to June 30 this year, with Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Vijay’s Thalapathy 65 (later titled as Beast), and actor Ajith Kumar’s name itself making up the top five.

Twitter India revealed the list on the occasion of #HashtagDay today.

Rubina Dilaik who won season 14 of Bigg Boss Hindi, Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu film Vakeel Saab, and South Korean boy band BTS are some of the others in the top 10, along with #COVID19.

Once again, film industries down south have dominated Twitter trends in the country. Last year, actor Vijay’s selfie with fans was the most-retweeted tweet of 2020. Films Master, Vakeel Saab and Valimai were also the most-tweeted about movies in 2020.