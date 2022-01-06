Ajith’s ‘Valimai’ release postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Ajith in ‘Valimai’

The action-drama, directed by H Vinoth, was initially set for a Pongal 2022 release

The release of Ajith’s upcoming action-drama Valimai has been postponed indefinitely.

Due to the surge in the rise of COVID-19 infections and complications caused by the Omicron variant, the makers have decided not to release the film for Pongal 2022 as initially planned.

“All that we desired during every single moment was to see audiences and fans cheerful and happy in the cinema halls. At the same time, their safety and well-being has always been at the forefront of our decisions. Given the steep rise in COVID infections across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postpone the release of Valimai until the situation normalises,” posted producer Boney Kapoor in a note on Twitter.

“Get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay safe,” the message added.

Valimai joins the list of other biggies such as RRR, Radhe Shyam and the Hindi remake of Jersey to postpone its theatrical release.

The news will come as a blow to Ajith fans, who were already disappointed due to several delays in the film’s production and impending release.

In Valimai, the actor is playing a police officer who goes up against a rogue biker gang. The film also stars Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, Pugazh and others.

Having been in the making for two years now, Valimai is directed by H Vinoth who had previously worked with Ajith Kumar in Nerkonda Paarvai and is known for films such as Sathuranga Vettai and Theran Adhigaram Ondru. Yuvan Shankar Raja composes the music.