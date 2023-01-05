Ajith’s ‘Thunivu’, Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ set to clash for Pongal on January 11

January 05, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

It’s official! Vijay’s film Varisuand Ajith Kumar’s Thunivuare set for a grand Pongal clash on January 11. Amidst a lot of confusion, the makers of the two films announced the release date yesterday on social media.

The clash between these two Tamil cinema icons has always been a talking point, and social media has been abuzz with activity since the release of the trailers of the two films. Notably, the two superstars previously clashed in 2014 when Ajith’s Veeram and Vijay’s Jilla were released on the same day.

Thunivu is directed by H Vinoth. A heist thriller, the film marks the third collaboration between Ajith, Vinoth, producer Boney Kapoor and cinematographer Nirav Shah. The film has Manju Warrier playing the female lead and also stars the likes of Samuthirakani, Bagavathi Perumal and Prem.

With music scored by Ghibran, the film is produced by Zee Studios in association with Bayview Projects LLP.

Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally, known for his earlier Telugu films like Maharshi and Yevadu. Billed as a family drama-action entertainer, the film has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead. A host of actors including Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, Srikanth, Shaam, SJ Suryah and Samyuktha Shanmuganathan will be seen in pivotal roles.

Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under their Sri Venkateshwara Creations production banner, the film has music by Thaman S, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and editing by Praveen KL.