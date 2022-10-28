Ajith’s ‘Thunivu’ to release on Pongal 2023; will clash with Vijay’s ‘Varisu’

Ajith in ‘Thunivu’

Ajith Kumar’s next film Thunivu is all set to release on Pongal 2023.

Producer Boney Kapoor announced the news on Twitter, also sharing that Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies would be the film’s distributors in Tamil Nadu.

Thunivu will now clash with Vijay’s Varisuat the box-office, which will no doubt excite fans.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, GM Sundar and John Kokken in important roles. Cinematographer Nirav Shah and composer Ghibran are also on board.

Meanwhile, Prabhas’ mythological film Adipurush is also set to clash with these two biggies. The Om Raut directorial is set for release on January 12, two days before the festival.