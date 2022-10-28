Ajith’s ‘Thunivu’ to release on Pongal 2023; will clash with Vijay’s ‘Varisu’

Producer Boney Kapoor announced the news on Twitter, also sharing that Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies would be the film’s distributors in Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau
October 28, 2022 13:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajith in ‘Thunivu’

Ajith Kumar’s next film Thunivu is all set to release on Pongal 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Producer Boney Kapoor announced the news on Twitter, also sharing that Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies would be the film’s distributors in Tamil Nadu.

Thunivu will now clash with Vijay’s Varisuat the box-office, which will no doubt excite fans.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, GM Sundar and John Kokken in important roles. Cinematographer Nirav Shah and composer Ghibran are also on board.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Prabhas’ mythological film  Adipurush is also set to clash with these two biggies. The Om Raut directorial is set for release on January 12, two days before the festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app