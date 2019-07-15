Ajith’s ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ to release on August 8

The release date of ‘Thala’ Ajith Kumar’s next film Nerkonda Paarvai has been confirmed as August 8.

Boney Kapoor had tweeted a poster on Monday morning that fans would be privy to an important Nerkonda Paarvai update at 6 pm. As expected, ‘Thala’ fans began trending the actor’s moniker as well as the film’s title nationally in the evening on social media.

Poster of Ajith Kumar’s ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ | Photo Credit: Twitter

Ajith reprises the role of a lawyer, which was played by Amitabh Bachchan in Pink, while Shraddha Srinath plays Taapsee Pannus role in this official Tamil remake. It also marks Boney Kapoor’s debut Tamil production venture. Nerkonda Paarvai is directed by H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame. The music is scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The earlier two-minute clip teaser clip that was released ndicates that the Tamil version shall stay fairly faithful to Pink's storyline, with Shraddha Srinath also getting prominent screen time.

The film’s cast includes former news anchor Rangaraj Pandey, who appears in the trailer as a lawyer too. Nerkonda Paarvai is also touted to be the second Tamil film, behind Rajinikanth's 2.0, to release in China.