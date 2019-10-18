Ajith’s ‘AK 60’ now titled as ‘Valimai’

Ajith’s next film, the 60th in his career has been titled Valimai.

‘Valimai’ equates to ‘power’ or ‘strength’ and follows the actor’s knack of titles beginning with the letter ‘V’: Viswasam, Vedhalam, Vivegam and so on.

The film had its pooja today in Chennai and was earlier referred to as ‘AK 60’. The makers announced that the film has begun with a tribute to the late Sridevi Kapoor, whose husband Boney Kapoor is producing the film.

Valimai is being directed by H. Vinoth who filmed Nerkonda Paarvai as well, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The rest of the star cast has not been finalised yet with various names from Nayanthara to Keerthy Suresh doing the rounds. The film is touted to be an action thriller, and sees Ajith in a new look, doing away with his staple salt-and-pepper hairstyle. There is speculation that he plays a cop in this movie; the actor last donned the khaki for the character of Sathyadev in the 2015 movie Yennai Arindhaal directed by Gautham Menon.