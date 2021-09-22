Ajith Kumar’s ‘Valimai’ to release on Pongal 2022

Directed by H Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor and has been in the making for around two years now

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming family-action drama Valimai is set to release next year on the occasion of Pongal 2022.

The film was widely expected to release for Deepavali this year and clash with Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, but the makers seem to have postponed the release to work on the post-production of the film. A teaser is expected to be released shortly.

A motion picture and first-look for Valimai was revealed recently, after a year of fans asking for updates and trending the hashtag #ValimaiUpdate. Ajith Kumar apears to be playing a police officer in the film.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Having been in the making for close to two years now, Valimai is being directed by H Vinoth who had previously worked with Ajith Kumar in Nerkonda Paarvai and is known for films such as Sathuranga Vettai and Theran Adhigaram Ondru. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai also stars Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Pearle Maaney and Yogi Babu in important roles.

It must be noted that Ajith Kumar suffered an injury during a bike sequence, which was filmed last year.

The actor was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of the Bollywood film Pink which opened to positive reviews and became commercially successful at the box office.