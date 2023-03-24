Ajith Kumar’s father P. S. Mani passes away

March 24, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

Actor Ajith Kumar’s father P Subramaniam Mani has passed away in Chennai, at the age of 85.

According to reports, he was fighting age-related illnesses and ailments. Subramaniam is survived by his wife Mohini and three sons Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar and Anil Kumar.

A statement released by Ajith and his brothers read, “Our father, P.S. Mani passed away in the early hours of this morning in his sleep after a long illness. He was 85. We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago.”

They added that his rites would be a family affair, and that the family wishes to grieve privately and deal with his passing with as much dignity as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans of actor Ajith as well as others from the film fraternity have expressed their condolences on social media, with the cremation expected to happen later today.

Ajith was recently in Europe on vacation with his wife Shalini and children. The actor’s most recent outing was the action-thriller Thunivu which released on Pongal 2023 to mixed responses.

His next film AK62 was supposed to be a collaboration with Vignesh Shivan, but recently it has emerged that the project has been scrapped, and that Ajith would be teaming up with director Magizh Thirumeni instead.

ADVERTISEMENT