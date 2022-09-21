Movies

AK61: Ajith Kumar’s next titled ‘Thunivu’; first look and poster out

First look poster of the film

First look poster of the film | Photo Credit: Zee Studios

Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited 61st film, directed by H Vinoth, has been titled Thunivu. The makers released the first look poster of the film today to announce the news.

Reported to be a heist thriller, Thunivu marks the third collaboration between Ajith, Vinoth, producer Boney Kapoor, and cinematographer Nirav Shah. They had earlier collaborated in Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

The film has Manju Warrier playing the female lead. It is noteworthy to mention that Manju had earlier joined Ajith and co. on their bike trip to Ladakh, the pictures of videos of which had taken social media by storm

According to reports, Thunivu also stars Veera, Samuthirakani, GM Sundar, John Kokken, and Ajay. With music scored by Ghibran, Thunivu is produced by Zee Studios in association with Bayview Projects LLP.

Ajith, who was last seen in Valimai, has a film with director Vignesh Shivan in the pipeline.


