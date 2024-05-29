Ajith Kumar meets Chiranjeevi on sets of ‘Vishwambhara’; pictures out

Tamil star Ajith Kumar, who is currently shooting in Hyderabad for his upcoming film Good Bad Ugly, made a surprise visit on Tuesday to the sets of Telugu star Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Vishwambhara.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chiranjeevi on Wednesday shared pictures from the meeting on his social media handles and said that the two remnisced the memories they share with each other, mentioning how Chiranjeevi was the guest of honour for the audio launch of Ajith’s debut film, 1993’s Prema Pusthakam.

“The very affectionate Ajith Kumar who’s shooting next doors visited & we spent some great time chatting up and fondly recollecting the time of his debut film ‘Prema Pustakam’ whose music launch was done by me. And what’s more, his better half, Shalini acted as one of the endearing kids in my film ‘Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari’. Clearly there were memories galore to cherish. I was so delighted at the peaks of stardom Ajit has attained over the years and yet how he remained a beautiful soul at heart (sic),” wrote Chiranjeevi.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is worth mentioning that both Ajith and Chiranjeevi are shooting for films that are set to clash at the box office during Pongal/Sankranti in January, 2025.

Ajith is in Hyderabad for the shoot of Good Bad Ugly, an action film directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner, the film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing by Vijay Velukutty.

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, is shooting for Vishwambhara, a mythological film written by Sai Madhav Burra and directed by Vassishta. Co-starring Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath, the film has music and lyrics from Oscar-winners MM Keeravani and Chandrabose respectively.

Vishwambhara is produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Vikram Reddy for UV Creations. Chota K Naidu serves as the cinematographer while the editing is being done by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao and Santosh Kamireddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.