Ajith Kumar asks fans to stop calling him ‘Thala’

Ajith Kumar in 'Valimai'

01 December 2021 14:57 IST

The ‘Valimai’ star requested to be referred to as only ‘Ajith Kumar’ or ‘AK’ henceforth

Tamil star Ajith has penned an open letter to the media and public, requesting them to not refer to him as ‘Thala’ anymore.

For over two decades now, fans have attached the moniker to his name since it was popularised in his 2001 film Dheena.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Advertising

Advertising

It has also become common for filmmakers to also attach the prefix to Ajith’s name on title cards when his movies release. Even more commonplace are rifts between Ajith and Vijay fans — ‘Thala-Thalapathy’ fights — on social media.

Several other Tamil stars have monikers such as Thalapathy Vijay, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Chiyaan Vikram, and so on.

However, now the actor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Valimai, has requested that the usage of ‘Thala’ be dismissed henceforth.

“I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK, and not as ‘Thala’ or any other. prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever. Love, Ajith,” he wrote.

On the work front, Ajith’s Valimai will release on the occasion of Pongal 2022. A motion picture and first-look for Valimai was revealed recently, after a year of fans asking for updates and trending the hashtag #ValimaiUpdate. Ajith Kumar apears to be playing a police officer in the film.

Valimai is being directed by H Vinoth who had previously worked with Ajith Kumar in Nerkonda Paarvai. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai also stars Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Pearle Maaney and Yogi Babu in important roles.