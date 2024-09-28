Ajith Kumar announces his own racing team; Fabian Duffieux onboard as its official racing driver

We had recently reported that Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is returning to motor racing with a plan to participate in the European GT4 championship in 2025. Now, the latest is that the star has launched his own racing team, called Ajith Kumar Racing.

On Friday (September 27, 2024), the actor’s manager Suresh Chandra took to X to share pictures of Ajith testing the Ferrari 488 EVO Challenge at the Dubai Autodrome. The pictures also revealed a new helmet paint scheme that Ajith and team have opted for.

The tweets further announced that popular Belgian racer Fabian Duffieux will be the team’s official racing driver and that apart from owning the team, Ajith will also participate in the races.

“The newly racing team will be engaged in various international racing series starting with the competitive @24hseries European series in the @porsche 992 GT3 cup category 🚗💨 (sic)!” read the post, adding that the team aims to help talented young drivers by providing a fully supported racing program.

A passionate racer, Ajith has previously competed in the Asian Formula BMW Championship and the British Formula 3 Championship, including podium finishes at the Donington Park and Knockill circuits. He has also raced in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. Having started off with motorcycle racing, Ajith also took part in the National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

Notably, Ajith also founded the Chennai-based startup Venus Motorcycles, which focuses on motorcycle touring and training bike enthusiasts. The firm intends to commence its first, on-road training session for women this month, under the guidance of seasoned motorcyclists and trainers. This multi-city activity will begin in Chennai.

On the film front, Ajith is currently shooting for Vidaa Muyarchi. The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra and Arjun Sarja in prominent roles. He will also be seen in Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

