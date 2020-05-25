Movies

Ajit Andhare live on Instagram @thehinduweekend

Ajit Andhare, the Chief Operating Officer at Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, talks about the future of the film industry today at 5 pm on @thehinduweekend Instagram

The COVID-19 pandemic and over two-month-long lockdown have served a crippling blow to the Indian film industry. People are dealing with cancelled shoots, dismantled sets and films stuck in the middle of production. Professionals have lost jobs and daily wage earners are finding it impossible to make ends meet.

Tentpole films that would have brought in big money to boost the industry’s health have been left without theatres and audiences, and many middle to big films that have been ready for release are trying to find a home and viewership in OTT platforms. What will life ahead be like for the industry when the lockdown lifts and a semblance of normal — rather the new normal — begins to set in? How will things be down the value chain? Ajit Andhare, the Chief Operating Officer at Viacom 18 Motion Pictures takes us on the road ahead.

This edition of the #LockdownWithWeekend series featuring Ajit Andhare is on Monday May 25, at 5 pm IST on @thehinduweekend.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 11:20:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/ajit-andhare-live-on-instagram-thehinduweekend/article31668360.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY