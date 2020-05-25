Ajit Andhare live on Instagram @thehinduweekend

The COVID-19 pandemic and over two-month-long lockdown have served a crippling blow to the Indian film industry. People are dealing with cancelled shoots, dismantled sets and films stuck in the middle of production. Professionals have lost jobs and daily wage earners are finding it impossible to make ends meet.

Tentpole films that would have brought in big money to boost the industry’s health have been left without theatres and audiences, and many middle to big films that have been ready for release are trying to find a home and viewership in OTT platforms. What will life ahead be like for the industry when the lockdown lifts and a semblance of normal — rather the new normal — begins to set in? How will things be down the value chain? Ajit Andhare, the Chief Operating Officer at Viacom 18 Motion Pictures takes us on the road ahead.

