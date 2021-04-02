‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ trailer: Netflix anthology explores jealousy, entitlement and toxicity

02 April 2021 13:34 IST

Starring the likes of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Konkona Sensharma, Aditi Rao Hydari among others, the anthology releases on April 16

The trailer of Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, was released today.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani, the anthology releases on April 16.

The cast includes several Bollywood A-listers such as Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Konkona Sensharma, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shefali Shah among others.

This is the official synopsis of Ajeeb Daastaans: “A twisted tale of lovers, a struggle for daily life, a calculated friendship and a journey to find solace... the film explores jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity. Blurring the lines between right and wrong, the anthology explores the complexities of human behaviour and relationships.”

Writer and director Shashank Khaitan said, “My film Majnu explores the dynamics of three characters, their interpersonal relationships and how they keep evolving with each scene. Jaideep, Fatima and Armaan’s characters all want love on their own terms and the space to express themselves but are trapped within the norms of society, much like a lot of people around us.”

Talking about his film, director Raj Mehta said, “Khilauna was made with the intention of bringing an unexpected storytelling experience to the audience. The story and the title itself, might have different interpretations for each viewer and that is what makes it exciting. Nushrratt, Abhishek and Inayat have this multi-dimensional relationship which adds depth to the film.”

National Award-winning director, Neeraj Ghaywan on writing and directing his film said, “Geeli Pucchi explores the intersectional realities of two women from disparate worlds. They are both longing for an emotional connection which they end up finding in one another. It was truly inspiring to see Konkana and Aditi bring these characters and their relationship to life.”

Making his debut as a director, Kayoze Irani added on his segment, “Ankahi is all about emotions: those that can be expressed and those that are left unsaid. What attracted me to the film was the fact that communication doesn’t need to be verbal and a lot can be said without words. Manav and Shefali were a treat to direct and they lift the entire storyline.”