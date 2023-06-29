Ajay Gnanamuthu’s ‘Demonte Colony 2’ shoot wrapped up

June 29, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

The shooting of the sequel of the hit Tamil horror film ‘Demonte Colony’ has been wrapped up. Titled ‘Demonte Colony 2’, the film is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and it stars Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

The first instalment, which released in 2015, also starred Arulnithi and the plot was set in Demonte Colony in Alwarpet, Chennai. Made on a shoe-string budget, the film crossed Rs 15 crore at the box office.

‘Demonte Colony 2’ has a tagline ‘Vengeance of the Unholy’. The film’s cast also includes Meenakshi Govindarajan, Arun Pandian, Sarjano Khalid and Muthukumaran. Sam CS has scored the music for the film while Deepak D Menon is the cinematographer.

The makers are aiming to release the film in September. Ajay Gnanamuthu’s previous film was the psychological action thriller Cobra starring Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty.

