Ajay Devgn’s supernatural thriller with Vikas Bahl titled ‘Shaitaan’

The supernatural thriller, which will also feature R Madhavan and Jyothika in pivotal roles, will be released in theatres on March 8

January 19, 2024 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

PTI
Ajay Devgn; title announcement poster of ‘Shaitaan’

Ajay Devgn; title announcement poster of ‘Shaitaan’ | Photo Credit: Rafiq Maqbool/AP and @ajaydevgn/X

Actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Vikas Bahl's upcoming movie has been titled Shaitaan and will be released in theatres on March 8, the makers announced on Friday.

The supernatural thriller, which will also feature R Madhavan and Jyothika in pivotal roles, is described as a gripping tale that will take viewers into a "sinister journey with elements of Indian black magic.

Shaitaan is produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios, respectively. It is also produced by Jio Studios.

The movie marks the first collaboration between the star and Bahl, known for films such as Queen, Super 30 and Goodbye.

Devgn was most recently seen in Bholaa, the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi. His upcoming projects include sports drama Maidaan, Raid 2, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and Neeraj Pandey'sAuron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

