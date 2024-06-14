ADVERTISEMENT

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ to release on Diwali 2024

Published - June 14, 2024 12:26 pm IST

The announcement came a day after Devgn confirmed that the much-awaited movie will not come out on August 15, Independence Day

PTI

A still from ‘Singham’

Ajay Devgn's "Singham Again”, the next instalment of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop franchise, will make its debut in theatres on the festival of Diwali on November 1.

"#SinghamAgain roaring this Diwali 2024," the actor posted on Instagram on Friday along with an announcement poster.

“Singham Again” is the third film in the Ajay Devgn-led “Singham” series, which started with 2011’s “Singham” and was followed by “Singham Returns” in 2014.

It is also the fifth part in Shetty’s cinematic cop universe, which includes Ranveer Singh’s “Simmba” (2018) and “Sooryavanshi” (2021), starring Akshay Kumar.

The cast for "Singham Again" includes Singh, Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Shweta Tiwari as well as Arjun Kapoor, who essays the role of the antagonist.

