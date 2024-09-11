Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ to release to early next year

Ajay Devgn's "Raid 2" will now release in theatres on February 21, 2025, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The upcoming movie is a sequel to the 2018 film "Raid" that saw Devgn play the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik. It was earlier slated for release on November 15.

"Bringing back the action, intensity, and suspense your way! #Raid2 releasing on 21st February 2025!" Bollywood studio T-Series posted on Instagram.

“Raid 2” will celebrate the “unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department” and narrate a true case from their books. It will also feature Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Riteish Deshmukh is essaying the role of the antagonist in the movie, which is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first part.

The sequel is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

“Raid”, which also featured Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’Cruz, was based on the real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s.

Devgn's most recent releases were “Maidaan”, a period sports drama, and Neeraj Pandey’s “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”. His next movie is Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again.