Ajay Devgn to make film on India-China Galwan Valley clash

04 July 2020 11:36 IST

The actor also announced a release date for his sports-drama ‘Maidaan’

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has announced his next film project, that will be based on the Galwan Valley clash last month, during which Indian soldiers were attacked by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

The film will narrate the story of the sacrifice of 20 Indian army men, who fought the Chinese army. Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP will produce the film, which is yet to be titled.

Meanwhile, the star also released a new poster for his next sports drama flick, Maidaan, which is set to release on Independence Day week next year: August 13, 2021. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh.

“2021 Independence week. An untold story that will make every Indian proud. 13th August mark the date. #Maidaan2021,” posted the actor.

Ajay’s next release is Bhuj: The Pride of India on Disney+ Hotstar.