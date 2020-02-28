Ajay Devgn to headline the Hindi remake of Karthi’s ‘Kaithi’

Ajay Devgn

28 February 2020 13:25 IST

The film will release on February 12, 2021, and be produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures

Ajay Devgn has been confirmed to play the lead role in the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi.

The actor confirmed the news, posting on Twitter, “Yes, I’m doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Releases on February 12, 2021.”

The Bollywood star, whose last film was Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will reprise the character of Dilli, which Karthi played in the Tamil original directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director of the Hindi remake has not been revealed yet, while Lokesh is busy shooting for Vijay’s Master.

Advertising

Advertising

Kaithi is he story of an ex-convict who is travelling to meet his daughter for the first time, but gets involved in an epic duel between the cops and a drug gang. The film also starred the likes of Narain, Arjun Das and George Maryan in pivotal roles.

The film will be co-produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.