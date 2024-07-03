GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ postponed

The makers shared that they have decided to postpone the film ‘on the request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity’

Published - July 03, 2024 11:40 am IST

ANI
Ajay Devgn, Tabu in ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’

Ajay Devgn, Tabu in ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will now not release on July 5. On Tuesday, the makers shared that they have decided to postpone the film "on the request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity."

"Dear Friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New Release date to be announced soon," a post read on the official Instagram account of the production company.

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ to release on Diwali 2024

The makers recently unveiled the trailer, which started with a voiceover by Ajay Devgn, who is convinced that no one can separate him from the love of his life (Tabu). However, destiny had different plans. The video then showed visuals of Ajay sitting in a prison. The trailer also saw Shantanu Maheshwari essaying the role of a young Ajay Devgn romancing the character of younger Tabu (essayed by Saiee Manjrekar). Jimmy Sheirgill is also a part of the film.

Neeraj Pandey's directorial promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023. The original soundtrack of the film has been created by the Oscar-winning composer MM Kreem.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.