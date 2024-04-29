Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ gets new release date

April 29, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu will now release theatrically on July 5, 2024. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 26 but did not meet the date.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is billed as an epic musical romantic drama spanning 23 years, set between 2000 and 2023. Besides Ajay and Tabu, the film also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Golden Globe-winning composer MM Kreem (MM Keeravani) is creating an original soundtrack for the movie.

This is the third consecutive collaboration between Ajay and Tabu after Drishyam 2 and Bholaa. They have previously shared the screen in Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Fitoor (2016), Golmaal Again (2017), and De De Pyaar De (2019).

(With PTI inputs)

