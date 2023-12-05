ADVERTISEMENT

Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!’ gets a release date

December 05, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

The film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari

PTI

Tabu, Ajay Devgn, Neeraj Pandey, and Jimmy Shergill from the sets of ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!’ | Photo Credit: @ajaydevgn/Twitter

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, will hit the theatres on April 26, 2024.

The film is billed as a unique musical love story that spans across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023. Golden Globe-winning composer MM Kreem (MM Keeravani) is creating an original soundtrack for the movie.

Shot extensively in Mumbai, the film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari.

This is the third consecutive collaboration between Ajay and Tabu after Drishyam 2 and Bholaa. They have previously shared the screen in Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Fitoor (2016), Golmaal Again (2017), and De De Pyaar De (2019)

The film will be Pandey’s sixth directorial venture. He is best known for helming titles such as A Wednesday, Special 26 and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha! will be backed by Pandey’s banner Friday Filmworks and presented by NH Studios. Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Reliance Entertainment and Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios are attached as producers.

