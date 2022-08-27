Ajay Devgn, Tabu conclude shooting of 'Bholaa'

The film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit ‘Kaithi,’ which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj

PTI
August 27, 2022 16:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajay Devgn and Tabu

Actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu have completed filming for their upcoming movie "Bholaa", the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit "Kaithi".

ADVERTISEMENT

Tabu shared the news of the movie's production wrap in a post on Instagram on Friday night alongside a photo with Devgn from the sets.

"Look!! We finished our 9th film together! #wewrap #bholaa @ajaydevgn @adffilms" the 51-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

The two actors previously shared screen space in movies such as "Vijaypath", "Vijaypath" (1994), "Haqeeqat" (1995), "Thakshak" (1999), "Drishyam" (2015), "Golmaal Again" (2017), and "De De Pyaar De" (2019). They will also star together in the upcoming film "Drishyam 2".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Bholaa" is directed by Devgn, who earlier helmed films such as "U, Me aur Hum" (2008), "Shivaay" (2016), and "Runway 34" (2022).

The original Tamil film, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, revolved around an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Devgn is taking on the lead role in the Hindi movie, which is produced by his banner Ajay Devgn Fiilms, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hindi cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app