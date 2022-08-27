Ajay Devgn, Tabu conclude shooting of 'Bholaa'

The film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit ‘Kaithi,’ which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj

The film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit ‘Kaithi,’ which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj

Actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu have completed filming for their upcoming movie "Bholaa", the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit "Kaithi".

Tabu shared the news of the movie's production wrap in a post on Instagram on Friday night alongside a photo with Devgn from the sets.

"Look!! We finished our 9th film together! #wewrap #bholaa @ajaydevgn @adffilms" the 51-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

The two actors previously shared screen space in movies such as "Vijaypath", "Vijaypath" (1994), "Haqeeqat" (1995), "Thakshak" (1999), "Drishyam" (2015), "Golmaal Again" (2017), and "De De Pyaar De" (2019). They will also star together in the upcoming film "Drishyam 2".

"Bholaa" is directed by Devgn, who earlier helmed films such as "U, Me aur Hum" (2008), "Shivaay" (2016), and "Runway 34" (2022).

The original Tamil film, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, revolved around an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

Devgn is taking on the lead role in the Hindi movie, which is produced by his banner Ajay Devgn Fiilms, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.