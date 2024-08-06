Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ goes on floors

Action comedy Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn, has commenced shooting in the UK, the makers said on Tuesday. Also featuring Mrunal Thakur, the film is the sequel to 2012's Son of Sardaar.

Devgn shared a video from the muhurat ceremony of Son of Sardaar on Instagram. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film will also be shot in India.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, a Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited production, Son of Sardaar 2 is produced by Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. It is also produced by N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

ALSO READ:‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ movie review: Ajay Devgn and Tabu struggle in a dated romance

Son of Sardaar, the first film in the franchise directed by Ashwni Dhir, starred Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Juhi Chawla. Ajay Devgn’s latest release is Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, also starring Tabu and directed by Neeraj Pandey. He will be seen in Singham Again, Raid 2, and De De Pyaar De 2.