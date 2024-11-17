 />
Ajay Devgn set to direct Akshay Kumar; actor announces the big reveal at media summit

The actors were recently seen together in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’

Published - November 17, 2024 05:09 pm IST

ANI
Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar | Photo Credit: @ajaydevgn/Instagram Akshay Kumar/Facebook

Ajay Devgn is all set to don the director’s hat once again, and this time, Akshay Kumar will take the lead role in his upcoming film.

The announcement was made by Ajay at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024 on Saturday, and it is sure to send fans into a frenzy over this big collaboration.

“This is something we were going to announce later, but I think this is a great platform. We’re already working on something together where I’m directing the film, and he’s in the film,” said Ajay at the event.

On being asked for more details about the film, Akshay, in his signature witty style, added, “Main script hi bhej deta hu?”

To this, Ajay responded, “It’s a little too early, we will talk about it.”

Suhaag, which was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 1994, was the first film where Ajay and Akshay shared screen space. The duo went on to appear together in movies like Khakee (2004), Insan (2005) and Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe films Sooryavanshi (2021).

Much recently, the two were seen together in Singham Again. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others. It was released in theatres on Diwali, facing a clash with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

